O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a hold rating for the company.

O2Micro International Price Performance

OIIM opened at $4.23 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

