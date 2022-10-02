O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,132 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 5.8% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. 8,478,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

