O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.2% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 988,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $75,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $232,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,516 shares of company stock worth $4,139,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.03. 351,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,706. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

