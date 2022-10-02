O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Invests $348,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.34. 3,525,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,494. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

