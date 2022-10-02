Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 22.0% in September

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $10.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.