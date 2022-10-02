Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Decreased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 6.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $363,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,800,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. The stock has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

