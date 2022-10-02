NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 17,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,884,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,288. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

