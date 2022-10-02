Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 23,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. 12,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.