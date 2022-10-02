NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Short Interest Up 26.6% in September

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 378,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,917,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NOHO Stock Performance

Shares of DRNK stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,511,480. NOHO has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get NOHO alerts:

About NOHO

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

NOHO, Inc manufactures and sells energy drinks. The company provides The NOHO Supershot energy drink to cure hangovers. Its NOHO Supershot energy drink also offers energy boost to beat general fatigue, jet lag, and wooziness. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for NOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.