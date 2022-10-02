Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,435 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Niu Technologies worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Niu Technologies by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Niu Technologies by 112,953.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Niu Technologies by 1,197.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

NIU stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $27.81.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.56 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

