Nintendo Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, October 4th (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

NTDOY opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

