NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NEE opened at $78.41 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

