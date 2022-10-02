New York Community Bancorp’s (NYCB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.