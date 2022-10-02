Netvrk (NTVRK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $420,133.00

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Netvrk coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netvrk has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. Netvrk has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and $420,133.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netvrk Coin Profile

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Netvrk is https://reddit.com/r/NetVRk.

Netvrk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Netvrk is a multichain metaverse on the blockchain, with tools that allow you to monetize your content via NFTsThe NETVRK token can be used to buy assets within the virtual world such as buildings, vehicles, houses etc.”

