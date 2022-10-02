Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $52.99 million and $33.78 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00014021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,578,332 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

