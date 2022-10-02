Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NTUS opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $33.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

