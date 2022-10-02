National Bankshares Reiterates “C$9.00” Price Target for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.60. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$406.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

