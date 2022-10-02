Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Update

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NATH stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $63.67. 2,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.21. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $69.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 12.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

