Multiverse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $284,575.00 (AI)

Multiverse (AI) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Multiverse has a total market capitalization of $20.79 million and approximately $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiverse has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010778 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Multiverse Coin Profile

Multiverse was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multiverse is multiverse.ai. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs.

Multiverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

