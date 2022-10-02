Multiverse 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $284,575.00 (AI)

Multiverse (AI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Multiverse has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. Multiverse has a total market cap of $19.33 million and approximately $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multiverse Profile

Multiverse launched on June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multiverse is multiverse.ai.

Buying and Selling Multiverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

