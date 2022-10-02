MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MSPR stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58. MSP Recovery has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

In other MSP Recovery news, COO Ricardo Rivera bought 21,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,000.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Rivera purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,840 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $960,000.

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

