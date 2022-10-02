MP3 (MP3) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $96,836.00

MP3 (MP3) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One MP3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MP3 has a total market cap of $96,836.00 and approximately $24,985.00 worth of MP3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MP3 has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MP3 Profile

MP3 launched on February 1st, 2021. MP3’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. MP3’s official Twitter account is @mp3finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MP3 is mp3finance.com.

Buying and Selling MP3

According to CryptoCompare, “MP3 is the utility token for the mp3 Finance dAPP – a personalized oracle platform allowing recording artists to “tokenize” themselves & their services based on a bonding curve curation market. It is the decentralized music industry, at the users' fingertips.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MP3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MP3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MP3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

