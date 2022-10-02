Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Up 0.1 %

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

