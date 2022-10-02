Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,050 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $227,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,266,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,317,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

