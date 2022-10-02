Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $223.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,594. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

