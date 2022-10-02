Moss Carbon Credit Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (MCO2)

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $83,091.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00013305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moss Carbon Credit

Moss Carbon Credit was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s total supply is 2,831,172 coins. Moss Carbon Credit’s official website is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Carbon Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moss Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

