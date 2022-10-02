MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €32.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.16) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

MorphoSys Stock Down 5.0 %

MorphoSys stock opened at €20.56 ($20.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €16.08 ($16.40) and a 1-year high of €43.29 ($44.17).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

