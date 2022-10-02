Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 3.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $41,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,777,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

MS opened at $79.01 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

