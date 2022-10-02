Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

