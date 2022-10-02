MIR COIN (MIR) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $18,332.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,178.27 or 1.00037478 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065945 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081989 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN (CRYPTO:MIR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

