Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Minter Network (BIP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,277,889,353 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

