Million 1-Day Volume Tops $98,123.00 (MM)

Million (MM) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Million coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00014042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Million has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $98,123.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Million has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Million alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.01 or 1.00037929 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063202 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081809 BTC.

Million Coin Profile

MM is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Million’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken.

Buying and Selling Million

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. Telegram | Kakao Talk “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Million should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Million using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Million Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Million and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.