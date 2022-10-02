Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Up 26.7% in September

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Mid-Southern Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

MSVB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.40. 2,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.25.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

