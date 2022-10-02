Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Mercari Stock Performance
Mercari stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. Mercari has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $31.97.
About Mercari
