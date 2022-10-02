Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Mercari Stock Performance

Mercari stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. Mercari has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

