Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Mercantile Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $471.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,602.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 108,389 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 68,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 490,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

