MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 97,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
MediWound Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MDWD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 138,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,847. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.01.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. On average, research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
