MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.17 on Thursday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter worth $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

