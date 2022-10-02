MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedAvail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,572,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 134,315 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDVL opened at $0.78 on Friday. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MedAvail

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDVL shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of MedAvail from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MedAvail to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.