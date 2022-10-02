McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

