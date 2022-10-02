McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $405,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

NYSE:MKC traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

