Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Up 30.6% in September

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 513,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAXR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after buying an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,078,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after buying an additional 123,231 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

MAXR opened at $18.72 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

