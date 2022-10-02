MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $342.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 187.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 43.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

