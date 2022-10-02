Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Shares of MA opened at $284.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

