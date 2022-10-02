Massnet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $155,328.00 (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $155,328.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.18 or 0.99920938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064443 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064267 BTC.

Massnet Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) is a consensus mechanism based on providing a proof of storage space. In a PoC consensus algorithm, when a node submits a block to the network it must also provide a valid proof of capacity. It is very difficult for a node to generate a valid capacity proof without having the corresponding storage size, and the proof can be verified by any node in the network. If both the block data and the proof are valid, the block will be accepted by the rest of the network. The MASS community is a non-profit online organization that works for the popularization of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. Telegram | Discord | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

