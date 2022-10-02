Mark Thomas Henry Selby Purchases 50,000 Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Stock

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,922,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,442,417.36.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

CVE:CNC traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.46. 107,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.93. The company has a market cap of C$164.66 million and a P/E ratio of -19.21. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$4.01.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered Canada Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

See Also

