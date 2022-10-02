Manifold Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.12 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $108.99 million and $2.12 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance coin can currently be bought for about $54.49 or 0.00282206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is www.manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

