Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Malvern Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.