LVW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.5 %

WBA opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

