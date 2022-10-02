LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTLK. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,751,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 163,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 99,312 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTLK shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTLK stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

