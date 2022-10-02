LVW Advisors LLC Has $9.14 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,018 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,731 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $116.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

